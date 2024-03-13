Unimas to offer counselling services to staff to promote mental health awareness

KUCHING (March 13): Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) will introduce counselling services provided by expert counsellors under the Unimas Panel Clinic to raise awareness of mental health among its staff, starting this year.

According to Prof Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit, vice-chancellor of Unimas, mental health involves positive interactions to achieve well-being and optimal performance.

He emphasised that this initiative is crucial in promoting a healthy environment within Unimas.

“In line with this, the university management understands the importance of mental health and emotional well-being in promoting a healthy environment at Unimas.

“We hope that with the availability of counselling services, staff experiencing mental health issues can receive immediate treatment,” he said.

Dr Ahmad Hata said this in his speech during a joint meeting of the Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) and Unimas staff held at Arena Gemilang, Detar Putra, Unimas today.

Dr Ahmad Hata further stressed the importance of fostering good relations between organisations and trade unions to ensure long-term organisational success and workplace satisfaction.

“These good relations should be continued to cultivate civil servants who have a high work ethic, are committed to delivering the best and enhancing productivity in the workplace.

“I hope that programmes like this can be continued in the future as an initiative to help improve the quality of public service and align with the country’s progress,” he added.

The event was attended by a delegation from Cuepacs led by its president, Datuk Dr Adnan Mat.