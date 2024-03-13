Use MRP grants wisely, Balai Ringin rep tells community leaders

KUCHING (March 13): Funds allocated by the government for minor rural projects (MRP) to village committees (JKKKs), women’s bureaus, Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBGs), sports and recreational clubs as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should be utilised wisely according to the intended purposes, said Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The Balai Ringin assemblyman issued this reminder to community leaders while urging them to be more prudent in managing and spending the government grant.

He made similar remarks, on March 10, when presenting MRP cheques worth RM628,000 to 61 JKKKs, women’s bureaus, PIBGs, clubs, churches and associations at a Randau Ruai (dialogue session) at Rumah Bunan Bael, Kampung Ruan Lubang Tiong near Balai Ringin.

“I often heard that when MRP grants were distributed in some longhouses, the residents simply decided to divide the funds equally among themselves and spend as they pleased.

“This defeats the purpose for which the grant is obtained, which was to be used for the longhouses’ repair works and community activities.

“I, therefore, urge all Tuai Rumah (village chieftains) to have integrity and display good leadership by adhering to the 4T (Tegap, Teguh, Tegas and Taat) concept in making decisions,” he said.

Snowdan also disclosed that Balai Ringin will be expecting a new facelift.

“The town’s masterplan has been created, which includes more retail lots, recreational spaces, a waterfront, an information centre and parking bays for long-distance buses.

“This will add more convenience to traders, visitors and tourists along with the existing Tamu (market),” he said.

During the Randau Ruai, Snowdan allocated RM10,000 to JKKKs and RM5,000 to the Women Bureau of Rumah Bunan Bael to organise activities in the village.

He expressed gratitude to the state government for now that Pantu has been elevated into a full district, which results in the state constituency having two fully-fledged districts, the other being Balai Ringin.

“Many administrative functions and services provided to the public have been made easier by this, including shortened travel times and cost savings.”

Also speaking during the event were Temenggong Dato Harrison Lunsa and former Sri Aman Deputy Resident Elvis Didit, who is now an officer at the state Ministry of Transport.

Among those present were Balai Ringin state administrative officer (SAO) Mohd Adam Abdullah, Penghulu Pelie Jumbu, Penghulu Judi, representatives from Pantu District Office, over 70 Tuai Rumah, women’s bureau members and residents from nearby villages.