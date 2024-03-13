Wan Junaidi proclaimed as patron of Scouts Association of Malaysia

KUCHING (March 13): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been proclaimed as the patron of the Scouts Association of Malaysia (PPM).

A press release from the state Information Department (Penerangan) said the proclamation ceremony took place during a courtesy call from the PPM delegation, which was led by National Chief Scout Major General Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Zin Bidin, at Astana here today.

Wan Junaidi was also presented with the ‘Bintang Semangat Padi Emas’ (BSP-I) medal, the highest award of PPM which is only awarded to distinguished figures among national and state leaders.

“PPM is honoured to present the award to Wan Junaidi.

“Having been a scout himself during his school years, the Head of State has always been attentive to matters related to scouts.

“He completed a course that qualified him to receive the Wood Badge, making him the first Member of Parliament to obtain it,” Mohd Zin said.

He added that Wan Junaidi was previously the Chief Scout Commissioner of Sarawak, overseeing the organisation of a large-scale scout jamboree in Sarawak, namely the BIMP-EAGA Jamboree.

On a related matter, Mohd Zin said that PPM is planning to hold the World Scout Jamboree in Sarawak.

“We need a large land, ranging from 100 to 200 acres, to hold the jamboree.

“Given the difficulty to find land of that size in Peninsular Malaysia along with Sarawak being a large state, the state government may be interested in hosting the World Scout Jamboree here,” he said.