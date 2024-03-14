Businesswoman detained for selling airsoft guns in Papar

KOTA KINABALU (March 14): A businesswoman was detained by the police for selling airsoft guns in Papar on Wednesday.

State Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Azmi Abd Rahim said the arrest was made following a tip-off and continuous police investigation in Papar town.

“Police confiscated 12 types of airsoft guns which included M416 automatic rifle, Airsoft Gun Combat Master, Airsoft Gun Glock, Airsoft Gun 731B, M17, C11 and Airsoft Gun C.1.

“Police also confiscated seven bottles containing numerous pellets,” he said on Thursday.

Based on police investigation, the fake firearms were sold in the local market due to demand.

“The suspect however claimed to have not known that owning fake firearms is against the law,” said Azmi.

He added that owning imitation firearms is against the law and the police will not hesitate to take legal action.

The 37-year-old woman was detained for investigation under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960.

Meanwhile, a laborer was arrested by the police for breaking into a petrol station in Tuaran and an electric shop in Tenom early this month.

Azmi said the 28-year-old suspect was arrested in front of a petrol station in Kampung Air, here around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The suspect has been remanded for investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code for lurking house-trespass or housebreaking in order to commit an offence.