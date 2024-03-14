Chairman defends MPP’s planned RM60 mln new building, says will enhance service to public

KUCHING (March 14): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai has defended the council’s commitment to investing in administrative infrastructure to enhance the quality of services provided to the public.

Addressing the RM60 million from the Sarawak government for the construction of MPP’s new office building, Tan clarified that it is actually part of a special initiative aimed at improving municipal services statewide.

“Other municipal councils like Sibu Municipal Council and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council are also beneficiaries of this funding.

“This so that residents within its jurisdiction deserve equitable access to quality facilities, ensuring a broader impact,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued in response to Democratic Action Party member Michael Kong, who on Tuesday said he was ‘baffled’ by MPP’s claim of financial constraints when it planned to spend RM60 million for the construction of its new office building.

Kong, who is a special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, argued that the RM60 million earmarked for the new building ought to be redirected to address the urgent needs of Kuching’s back lanes and drains.

Tan said the proposed new office building is envisioned as a central hub for coordinating municipal services in Padawan, aimed at bridging the gap between the local council and the community.

Hence, funds allocated by the state government are earmarked for specific purposes and cannot be reallocated or repurposed by the municipal authorities, he said.

“Additionally, any upgrades to drainage systems within MPP’s jurisdiction rely primarily on funding provided by elected representatives,” he added.

Tan also underscored MPP’s commitment to responsible financial management, highlighting that as a local council subject to annual audits, funds allocated for special purposes including the construction of the new office building must be utilised as intended and not diverted for other purposes.