Channel RM60 mln towards urgent matters instead of new building construction, Kong tells MPP

KUCHING (March 14): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) should channel the state allocation of RM60 million towards urgent matters under its jurisdiction rather than the construction of its new office building, said Michael Kong.

Kong, who is special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, said the council had failed to see the pressing needs of the people in Kuching.

“Tan Kai, in his capacity as MPP chairman, has attempted to rationalise the allocation of RM60 million for a new MPP office building by portraying it as a special initiative from the state government to enhance municipal services across Sarawak.

“MPP has failed to take proactive steps and seek approval from the state government so that the RM60 million earmarked for the new MPP office building be directed towards more pressing needs within its jurisdiction,” he said in a statement.

He said it was important to recognise that the improvement of a council’s services hinged on clear and unambiguous guidelines and procedures, proactive and efficient work ethic as well as the fair implementation of laws that apply to all segments of society, and not just selected groups or classes of people.

“Constructing a lavish office building with amenities like a park and auditorium does not uplift the actual fundamental services provided by councils like MPP.

“MPP has chosen to pursue the construction of a grandiose office complex. This demonstrates a lack of initiative to truly improve the living conditions of the people in Kuching and reinforces the tendency of extravagant spending and misplaced priorities by the council,” he said.

Kong said it was disheartening to see MPP shying away from the opportunity to seek permission from the Sarawak government to redirect the RM60 million towards critical infrastructure projects.

“The inability to enact meaningful change and address the genuine needs of the community is solely down to MPP’s failure and misguided priorities,” he said.

Tan in a statement yesterday defended the council’s commitment to investing in administrative infrastructure to enhance the quality of services provided to the public.

Addressing the RM60 million from the Sarawak government for the construction of MPP’s new office building, he clarified that the funds were part of a special initiative aimed at improving municipal services statewide.

“Other municipal councils like Sibu Municipal Council and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council are also beneficiaries of this funding.

“This so that residents within its jurisdiction deserve equitable access to quality facilities, ensuring a broader impact,” he said.