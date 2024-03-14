Thursday, March 14
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Electrical appliances shop in Kota Sentosa damaged in evening fire

Electrical appliances shop in Kota Sentosa damaged in evening fire

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

A Bomba photo shows a firefighter assessing the premises.

KUCHING (March 14): The ground floor of a three-storey shoplot selling electrical appliances at the Kota Sentosa Commercial Centre here was 60 per cent destroyed in a fire around 6.30pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya stations managed to put out the fire using an offensive technique with two water nozzles.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, firefighters wrapped up the operation at 7.48pm.

The cause of the fire and cost of damages were still under investigation.

Sponsored links