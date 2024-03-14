Expired parking coupons will be renewed until June 30 – DBKK

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 14): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has informed that parking coupons that have expired in 2023 will be renewed until June 30, 2024.

Mayor Dato’ Sri Dr Sabin Samitah said the decision to allow users to continue to use and display the expired coupons until the specified date is to help reduce the burden on users of parking spaces in all areas under the jurisdiction of DBKK.

“Users are also advised to present the correct and valid daily or monthly coupon whenever using the parking spaces.

“Any questions, please contact the Parking Management Division of DBKK Holdings Sdn Bhd at 088-270181/182 or WhatsApp Hotline at 010-56208856.

“The public can also directly visit our office at KK Plaza, Lot 1.49 to 1.54, Floor 1, Jalan Lapan Belas, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah,” he said in a statement on Thursday.