Family, friends bid final farewell to Kapit boat mishap victim Emerson John Nain

KUCHING (March 14): Family members, relatives and friends bid emotional final farewell to a Kapit boat tragedy victim Emerson John Nain as he was laid to rest today.

They gathered at the St Joseph’s Cathedral here for a funeral mass this morning led by rector Fr Nicholas Ng, before the body was brought to the final resting place at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Kota Sentosa.

Among those present at the church were Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep and Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) president Dato Patrick Liew.

Both of them also attended the wake held last night at the St Joseph’s Funeral Parlour where a large crowd, including a former political secretary to the chief minister Datuk Wilfred Nissom had gathered to pay their last respects.

Emerson or more fondly known as ‘Sunny’, 47, was a well-known figure in the local tennis fraternity.

He tragically lost his life after the boat which carried him and four others capsized after it was caught in a whirlpool while transporting explosives near SK Lepong Baleh, Sungai Baleh in Kapit last Thursday.

He left behind parents John Nain and Doreen Chua, siblings Melody and Roscoe, wife Mary Ann Esmeria and three children.

The tragedy has so far claimed two other lives namely boat operator Jack Balan, 45, police officer Sgt Jonathan Lambet, 51. Another victim Cpl Iskandar Ibrahim from Kelantan, is still missing as at press time.

The sole survivor of the incident was Moses Ngui, who was saved by a passing longboat.