Health office: Eleven compounds issued during Ramadan bazaar checks in Sibu

SIBU (March 14): The Sibu Divisional Health Office (DHO) issued 11 compound notices after inspecting 40 stalls in Ramadan bazaars at Farley and Permai areas.

According to DHO, the notices issued to hawkers were mostly for wearing inappropriate clothing and accessories when handling food, as well as for failing to attend food handling courses.

“So far, we have inspected Ramadan bazaars at Farley and Permai areas, and (the inspection) still is ongoing.

“We have inspected a total of 40 stalls so far, and 11 (compound) notices were issued,” it said.

Nonetheless, it noted that the level of cleanliness is satisfactory, with a rating of over 80 per cent.

DHO further advised hawkers to follow the food storage temperature.

“Food should not be placed directly on the ground, it should always be covered, and ready-to-eat food should not be stored for longer than four hours

“Additionally, food handler PPE (personal protective equipment), typhoid vaccination and food handling courses must be complied.”

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, when contacted, informed that their public health section had inspected Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 on Wednesday.

“We had inspected the Ramadan bazaar at Desa Satria yesterday (March 13).

“Hawkers basically need to comply with the public health regulations of food preparation, wearing proper clothing when handling food and getting typhoid vaccination,” he added.