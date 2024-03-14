Health office: Four measles cases detected in Bintulu

BINTULU (March 14): The Bintulu Divisional Health Office has detected four cases of measles that are epidemiologically linked around the division.

Bintulu Health Officer Dr Melvin Chung said the cases involved one child and three adults.

“All of these cases have never been vaccinated or have incomplete vaccination histories.

“Only one person sought treatment, while the other recovered on their own. No deaths have been reported,” he said.

In addition to missed vaccinations, he said the infection was also suspected to be due to delay or refusal in seeking treatment, and factors associated with foreigners, most of whom have no vaccination history.

Chung said detection activities for measles infections and children who have dropped out of vaccination are being actively carried out.

The operation, which began on March 11, runs from 5pm to 8pm on weekdays and from 8am to 5pm on weekends.

The affected localities are Pasar Lama Bintulu, Taman Sri Dagang, Kampung Sinong, Kampung Dato, Kampung Masjid, Kampung Sebiew, Taman Sebiew, Taman Chin Lee, and Flat Millennium.

The control and prevention activities include the detection of children with measles symptoms and data collection on the vaccination status of children aged seven years and below.

“All residents are asked to cooperate with the health team that has come to conduct the investigation. If your child shows signs such as fever, rash, cough, cold and red eyes, seek treatment at the nearest health clinic immediately,” he said.

He added that measles can be prevented by giving children the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine when they are 12 months old and then a booster shot when they are seven.

However, for children born in 2015, the MMR jab is given when they are nine months old and 12 months old for the second one.

“It is the responsibility of parents to make sure their child is vaccinated. MMR is a safe vaccine.

“Be a caring and wise citizen, make sure your baby and children in your care are vaccinated to ensure a healthy and prosperous life in the future,” he said.

He said measles is an acute infection in children caused by the measles virus.

“Measles patients usually experience symptoms of infection of the respiratory tract and are accompanied by a rash on the skin.

“The disease is highly contagious through the air with droplets of fluid from the mouth and nose while talking, coughing or sneezing and there has been an increase in measles cases recently,” he said.

He said symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, flu and sore throat, while the eyes are watery and sensitive to light, with muscle aches and a rash on the body, hands and feet.

Chung said most children with measles make a full recovery, but there can sometimes be serious complications, especially in those who are malnourished and have a weak immune system.

Other common complications include ear infection, lung infection (pneumonia), brain infection (encephalitis) and diarrhoea.

A severe case can result in death, while in pregnant women it can lead to miscarriage or premature birth.

For further enquiries, the public can call Bintulu Health Office 086-315235 or 086-858200 during office hours.