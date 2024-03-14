Issues on dates from Israel, egg subsidy among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): Issues related to dates from Israel brought into Malaysia, the Madani Kampus Semarak programme and egg subsidies are among the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat meeting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) during the Ministers’ Question Time asked the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to state what actions had been taken following the discovery that dates from Israel were brought into Malaysia which was clearly against the country’s stance of boycotting products and trade and economic sanctions with Israel.

At the same session, Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) also asked the Minister of Higher Education to state the purpose of organising and the implementation status of the MADANI Kampus Semarak programme as of today and to what extent the importance of the programme is able to benefit all stakeholders involved, especially students

Meanwhile, during the question and answer session Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) asked the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security to state whether the price of chicken meat has risen sharply or faced a shortage of supply in the market after the abolition of subsidies and price controls and whether subsidies for grade A, B and C eggs will continue.

Mohd Hasnizan Harun (PN-Hulu Selangor) in his question asked the Minister of Public Works to state the actions that have been taken or will be taken by the ministry to overcome the problem of road repair, especially tarring instead of patching that occurs throughout Malaysia.

After the session, the sitting will resume winding up on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address by ministries including Ministry of Health, Ministry of Digital, Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, Ministry of Human Resources, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and the Prime Minister’s Department.

The First Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th Parliament lasted for 19 days until 27 March with 160 Members of Parliament finishing debating the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address at the Dewan Rakyat sitting from 27 February to 7 March. – Bernama