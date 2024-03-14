Ministry shows continued commitment to support S’wak entrepreneurs

KUCHING (March 14): Local entrepreneurs and startups recently met with Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat to exchange ideas and insights on enhancing Sarawak’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A press release yesterday said the discussion session, which was hosted at iCube Innovation’s premises, centred on how the Ministry can give the best support to local young entrepreneurs.

The session served as a platform for meaningful collaborations and discussions on key challenges and opportunities faced by the local startup community.

Ripin also had a tour of iCube’s facilities and received an overview of its initiatives to empower local entrepreneurs and startups, as well as helping them grow their businesses.

The chairman of iCube Innovation Dato Patrick Liew said the visit by Ripin underscored the government’s commitment in supporting entrepreneurship and innovation in Sarawak.

“We are delighted to have had Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat visit iCube and provide him a firsthand experience of our vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Ministry and cooperatives to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and drive sustainable economic growth,” he said.

One of the highlights of the session, according to Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) project manager for programmes and partnerships Jacob A. Jim, was Ripin presenting information about funds from his Ministry for the creative field.

“Many individuals involved in the creative industry will benefit from this,” he said.

Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) manager for ecosystem services, operations and digital talent development Khairool Adzelan said the session with Ripin marked yet another milestone in the growth of Sarawak Digital Ecosystem.

“This opens up more opportunities to collaborate with existing partners of the ecosystem,” he added.