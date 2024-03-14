New ICQS facility to be built in Limbang, says S’wak deputy minister

LIMBANG (March 14): The Putrajaya has negotiated with the Brunei government to build a new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) facility in Limbang.

In revealing this, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the need for the ICQS has been discussed to facilitate communication and passage for the people of the two countries.

The Bukit Kota assemblyman said such facilities will shorten the journey to the two countries to only 15 minutes compared to more than 45 minutes using the current Tedungan border route.

“The new ICQS is proposed in Pendam, Limbang and Lumapas in Brunei,” he said when opening the Limbang Ramadan Bazaar at Lot 777 here on Tuesday.

Also present was Limbang District Council chairman Sufian Mohat.

Dr Abdul Rahman said another big ticket project proposed in Limbang is the new District Council Office Complex costing RM40 million.

He said he also looked forward to several development projects implemented this year, such as the Trans Borneo Highway Project, the Sarawak Sabah Link Road (SSLR), North Coast Highway, and the Sungai Limbang Bridge expected to be completed by 2030.