Newly upgraded Masjid Nur Kasih brings cheer to Miri’s Pulau Melayu folks

MIRI (March 14): Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting yesterday visited the Masjid Nur Kasih in Pulau Melayu here which had its upgrading works completed early this year.

According to Ting, the upgrading work commenced Nov 29 last year and was delivered on schedule on Feb 29 this year.

“A grant of RM100,000 under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) was channelled to the mosque’s committee for the construction of the roof for the common area, the replacement of the carpet and the installation of a new fence,” said the Piasau assemblyman.

The project, he added, was carried out on a ‘gotong-royong’ or work party basis, involving the village security and development committee (JKKK) and villagers.

“The mosque is now ready for the congregation to observe the holy month of Ramadan and to celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya,” he said.

The mosque can accommodate up to 300 people at one time.