Over 1,000 expected at St Theresa’s Parish fundraising dinner

KUCHING (March 14): The St Theresa’s Parish Pastoral Centre fundraising dinner at SJK Chung Hua Serian Hall on April 6 is expected to draw a crowd of over 1,000.

Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching, the Most Revd Simon Poh, will be the guest of honour, while rector Revd Lazarus Swinie will be the spiritual advisor.

The programme includes the presentation of donations, Golden Voice, singing, and dances.

A press release today reminded attendees to carpool to the venue due to insufficient parking spaces.

The press release also said the funds for the project are still far short of the estimated cost, but did not disclose the amount.

Well-wishers can hand over donations to the parish office or make a deposit to Hong Leong Bank account 03300013158 – St Theresa’s Parish Pastoral Centre Fund.

The pastoral centre fund was launched in October 2000.

Construction was delayed because the Education Department only handed over the St Teresa’s primary school site to the Catholic Mission on Sept 30, 2021.

The building plan and relevant documents for the four-storey project with basement have been submitted to the relevant government departments for approval.

The project will commence once approval is received from the relevant authorities and tender awarded.