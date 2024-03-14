Papar residents request for more frequent water supply

PAPAR (Mar 14): Residents of Papar affected by the drought have requested the parties involved, including the Sabah State Water Supply Department (JANS) to supply water three times a week to help alleviate their burden.

The Papar District Qariah Imam, Saidi Moksin, said the more frequent supply was important as not many residents, especially in the village area, possessed large water tanks, and had to store water in small tanks, barrels, basins and buckets for daily needs.

Saidi, 61, said the residents understood the lack of water supply in the area, but hoped that the authorities could assist, as water supply was crucial for the residents to carry out their daily activities.

“We have been dealing with this drought for about three weeks. At first, the supply was intermittent, now there is no water. It is difficult, especially in the month of Ramadan. We, especially in surau and mosques, also need water for ablution and other activities.

“I hope water supply is provided more frequently, once a week is not enough, I hope it’s at least three times a week,” he told Bernama after receiving water supply assistance in Kampung Kuala here Thursday.

He thanked the Papar District Disaster Management Committee (PDDMC) and the Papar MP’s office for actively providing water supply, besides hoping that more parties would come forward to assist those affected.

On Wednesday, the PDDMC in a statement declared Papar, located about 38 km from Kota Kinabalu, as a drought disaster area following the water supply crisis due to the hot weather in the district.

Kampung Sulim Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) chairman Victoria Juatol said the water supply in the village had been unstable of late before being cut off for the past three days.

Victoria, 63, said it was more difficult for residents who depended on gravity and natural water sources as they were all dried up.

“So when we receive water supply assistance, we feel grateful. This is important for us to do our daily activities. I hope there is assistance like this more often every week,” she said.

Lorry driver Mohd Sufi Lumadan, 44, said he had to spend about RM80 a week to buy bottled drinking water for his family’s daily use due to the lack of water supply in Papar.

“If water supply assistance is not provided regularly, of course I will have to spend to get water, I do not earn a big salary, so if there is more frequent supply, it will help lighten the burden and expenses we incur,” he said.

Convenience store supervisor Rosinah Butleh, 51, said bottled drinking water was in high demand during the drought with sales of up to 80 to 100 cartons a day, and she had to make advance orders for large quantities from suppliers.

“We did ask the supplier for more than 200 cartons, but we got less because other shops have also made requests, so the supplier has to distribute it fairly,” he said, adding that the drinking water was sold for around RM9 per carton.

Meanwhile, residents in the Kimanis area within Papar have been advised to take precautionary measures as forest fires due to the dry season had caused unhealthy air quality levels.

Dr Mohd Ruzaini Mohd Ridhwan, 30, of the Mediva Clinic here said residents were already wearing face masks, but they should also drink boiled water and stay indoors as much as possible.

“Let’s take precautions, let’s not be complacent. It is indeed difficult but this is a natural disaster we face together,” he said, adding that those who witnessed practices of open burning or fire incidents should report them to authorities immediately to stop the fire from spreading.

According to the Department of Environment’s web portal, Kimanis, which is about 62 km from Kota Kinabalu recorded an Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 155 (unhealthy) at 4 pm.

Ramadan bazaar trader, Nurul Albiya Abdullah, 43, said the situation had so far not affected business too much, as customers wore face masks and did not spend too much time at each stall.

Grabfood delivery rider Mohammad Azrul Awang Ahmad, 28, said the unhealthy air quality and the drought had affected his work because he was unable to stay outdoors for too long. – Bernama