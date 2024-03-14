Penampang set to become new agro-industry and tourism centre

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 14): Penampang is set to become a new agro-industry and tourism centre once the Moyog Agroindustry and Tourism Park (MANTAP) is implemented.

MANTAP Executive Group chairman Datuk Stephen Sampil said it will attract more tourists and visitors to Penampang, especially the Moyog, Timpangoh, Terian and Buayan areas.

“The time has come for Penampang, especially the Upper Penampang area, to take advantage of the arrival of millions of tourists to Sabah, which will indirectly improve the villagers’ standard of living.

“Presently, although Upper Penampang is very close to the capital city with a beautiful view towards Kota Kinabalu and the West Coast, fresh air and natural beauty, not many tourists are visiting this area due to the lack of accommodation and other related facilities.

“In this regard, MANTAP aims to address the said issues so that the potentials of Penampang can be utilised for all stakeholders involved,” he said after chairing the MANTAP Establishment Meeting in Penampang on Wednesday.

Stephen, who is also Momogun National Congress (MNC) deputy president and Kadazan Dusun Chamber of Commerce (KCCI) vice president, said the establishment of MANTAP is in line with the Penampang Development Plan inspired by Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said MANTAP aims to create as many as 750 accommodation rooms including related facilities or as many as 20 rooms of accommodation for each village.

“The period of implementation for this is five to 10 years (2025-2035). With the new accommodation facilities, it will be able to attract tourists and visitors to Penampang, especially the Upper Penampang area,” he said.

He said in order to consolidate the MANTAP ecosystem, other supporting components will be researched and developed so that they can effectively support the accommodation component and related facilities.

In this regard, he said the implementation committee has appointed a chief to prepare a detailed plan and roadmap for other components that have been identified, namely government policy and assistance, support activities, downstream products, agricultural products, fisheries and forestry, infrastructure, “tagal” community, food and drinks, sports and recreation, internet connection, marketing and promotion, and an information and consultation centre.

He said when it is fully implemented, MANTAP will be able to generate a potential revenue of RM100 million and a total of 2,000 jobs as well as 500 new entrepreneurs which will benefit the local economy of Penampang.

“This will certainly be a game changer for the development of the Penampang area and to further help the State Government achieve its goals and objectives to improve local economic development, empower the entrepreneurial community, provide jobs for the local population, and further improve the standard of lives of villagers,” he said.