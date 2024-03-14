Radio Emergency Drone Squad seeks partnership with SDMC

KUCHING (March 14): The officials from the Radio Emergency Drone Squad (Reds) Sarawak yesterday paid a courtesy call on Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, also the chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak director and the Reds’ advisor, Datu Khirudin Drahman Hussaini, the visit was to initiate a collaborative partnership between the agency and SDMC on disaster management issues, relating to the use of radio communications and drones.

“The Reds seeks to be a partner of SDMC to help out when and where needed in the occurrence of any disasters, with its expertise in drone communications in any search and rescue (SAR) operations,” said Khiruddin.

Khiruddin was joined by the agency’s deputy chairman Cr Lai Chau Leong and some of its members during the visit.

“The use of radio communications and the drones have been of tremendous help to reach out to many interior areas which are yet to have cellular coverage,” he said.

“We, therefore, wish to strengthen this cooperation in terms of sustainable development and disaster risk reduction, while offering our services to the people of Sarawak,” he added.