Rep: Vital to nurture unity for Sarawak’s stability, growth

SIBU (March 14): Unity and integration in a multiracial society are vital for achieving economic, social, and political stability, said Joseph Chieng.

The Bukit Assek assemblyman said unity requires nurturing from a young age.

“Quality relationships make it easier for people to achieve togetherness and strengthen social harmony in the Sibu community.

“When understanding and togetherness have become a culture, then it is easier for us to deal with the social issues and challenges we face in an integrated manner,” he said when closing the Sibu District Randau Community Solidarity Programme (RSK) 2024 at Rumah Monica Jugah in Nanga Salim recently.

He said the Sarawak government wants to ensure no one is left behind by current developments in the state.

The people should practise unity and solidarity in diversity to improve the well-being of the community, he said.

“Only those values will ensure that Sarawak will continue to grow and develop in the future.

“This will fulfil all the government’s plans and agendas to move our state towards becoming an advanced state in Malaysia,” Chieng said.

During the programme, various agencies and departments explained their respective functions and provided services to the local community.