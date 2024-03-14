Sabah records 961 open fire cases this year

KOTA KINABALU (March 14): The Fire and Rescue Department in Sabah recorded 961 cases of open fires since January, involving bushes, fields, plantations, forests and peatlands across the state.

Its director Abdul Razak Muda said Tuaran had the highest number of open fire incidents, totaling 207 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (165 cases), Kota Belud (136 cases), Penampang (60 cases), Kuala Penyu (56 cases), Kimanis (55 cases) and Papar (50 cases).

“Today alone, 40 cases of open fires were recorded, covering an area of 95.29 hectares, including bushes, fields, forests and plantations,” he said in a statement on Wednesday night.

He said among these cases, bush and field fires covered an area of 56.85 hectares, forests (32.37 hectares) and plantations and fields (6.07 hectares).