Sabah security guard wins RM13.4 mln jackpot

KUCHING (March 14): A security guard from Sabah won the RM13.4 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on March 2.

The 53-year-old, who has worked as a security guard for over 20 years, told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd that the set of winning numbers – 1203 and 1227 – were a combination of his birth date and car registration number.

“I bought these two numbers, which only cost me RM2.60 (including Sabah’s sales tax of 60 sen) to be rich. I thought I might still continue to work until my retirement, but after looking at the interest alone if I deposit the winnings, I would no longer need to work,” he said.

He said his wife could not stop crying when told the good news as they could finally realise their dream of building a house big enough to accommodate his entire family, including his siblings.

“Being an indigenous Sabahan, I can now make a difference for my people. I want to go back and develop my village,” he added.

The lucky winner won RM13,403,860.25 out of the total jackpot of RM14,962,901.80.

The balance of the jackpot amounting to RM1,559,041.55 was shared by two i-System winners – one from Sabah and the other from Kuala Lumpur.