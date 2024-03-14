Sarawak Native Court of Appeal president Datu Thomas Akin passes away

KUCHING (March 14): Sarawak Native Court of Appeal president Datu Thomas Akin Jelimin passed away Tuesday afternoon at the age of 74.

He leaves behind wife Datin Nancy Anyau, a son and two daughters.

The funeral mass will be at St Joseph’s Cathedral here tomorrow at 10.30am, followed thereafter by burial at the Mile 13 Catholic Cemetery.

A wake will be held at the family’s residence at No. 453, Lorong B3 Taman BDC Stampin here tonight, starting at 8pm.

The late Thomas hailed from Ulu Bawan, Kanowit.