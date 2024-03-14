Shop owner in Kuching fined RM32,000 for selling fake iPhone accessories

KUCHING (March 14): A mobile phone accessory shop owner was fined RM32,000 after pleading guilty in the Sessions Court here today to selling counterfeit Apple iPhone accessories.

Aiman Abdul Hamid, 26, made the plea before judge Iris Awen Jon after the charge framed under Section 102(1)(b) of the Trademarks Act 2019, punishable under Subsection 102(1)(ii) of the same Act, was read to him.

He committed the offence at his shop in Metrocity Commercial Precinct, Jalan Matang at around 10.45am on July 5 last year.

According to the facts of the case, a team from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) raided the shop and found iPhone accessories and electronic products on display for sale.

Among the items were 117 earphones, 16 chargers, 25 charging cables and 12 batteries, all of which bore the Apple trademark.

Checks revealed that all of the seized items were counterfeit products.

KPDN Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Azhari Yusof prosecuted, while Aiman was not represented.