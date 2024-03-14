Sibu Chinese association seeks support to deliver its best at Borneo Cultural Festival 2024

SIBU (March 14): United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu president Lau Ing Siong is optimistic that the association can give its best for the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF), tentatively to take place in mid-August this year.

Lau, who chaired the UCA Sibu committee meeting at its premises here yesterday, remarked that the association had gained praise from the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), as well as the community for the well-executed show booth setup at last year’s event.

“The event was an outstanding success, whereby we had a large scale decoration selection for the Chinese booths which was made possible with the financial support from the Chinese community,” he said.

“SMC chairman (Clarence Ting) has personally told me that UCA did a great job last year and he hopes that we can do even better this year as there will be people from over 40 countries that will be attending the event.”

Lau said this expectation posed a great challenge for UCA but he believed the association would be able to pull it off with the support from the local Chinese community.

“We are organising this on a voluntary basis for the entire Sibu Chinese community, as well as to boost the local tourism industry and for that, we do need some financial backing from the local community,” he added.