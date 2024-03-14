SUPP: MA63 negotiation milestones show GPS walks the talk

MIRI (March 14): The progress achieved by Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) devolution of powers negotiations between the state and federal governments show that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) walks the talk, said Adam Yii.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Central publicity and information secretary said this in reference to milestones announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in the Dewan Rakyat recently.

This includes the federal government reviewing amendments to the Federal Constitution to require the consent of the governors of Sabah and Sarawak in the appointment of judicial commissioners.

“Compared to the empty rhetoric of the Sarawak DAP (Democratic Action Party), SUPP and all the leaders of GPS have been pragmatically working hard with a down-to-earth attitude, proving that actions always speak louder than words; the results revealing who is serious about getting things done and who is insincere – it’s all clear at a glance!” he said in a statement.

Currently, under Article 122AB of the Federal Constitution, which was passed in 1994, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong can appoint any qualified person as a high court judge for the High Courts of Malaya, Sabah, and Sarawak upon the recommendation of the prime minister after consulting the chief justice of the Federal Court.

Article 161E(2)(b) of the Malaysia Agreement stipulates that any amendment to the Federal Constitution concerning the jurisdiction of the High Courts of Sabah and Sarawak and the appointment, dismissal, and suspension of judges of the courts in Sabah and Sarawak must have the consent of the governors of Sabah and Sarawak.

However, this provision was replaced in 1994 without the consent of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah and Sarawak by Article 122AB of the Federal Constitution, Yii said.

According to him, despite DAP being the biggest ruling party at present, the public have not seen DAP leaders in the federal Cabinet or even in the Dewan Rakyat fighting to fulfil the promises made initially.

Yii was referring to Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities Chan Foong Hin, who in 2017 stated that then DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng pledged to recognise Sarawak and Sabah’s rights to education, health, 20 per cent oil royalty, and 50 per cent tax returns to Sarawak and Sabah when DAP comes into power.

In contrast, Yii said GPS has proven through its actions that only local parties will wholeheartedly uphold the interests of Sarawak instead of just empty election slogans or misleading statements by DAP.

He said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is SUPP president, has been at the forefront of fighting for the devolution of education and health rights.

“Currently, everything is progressing positively, so I am optimistic towards the devolution of education and health rights,” he said.

Negotiations on federal devolution of powers have so far resolved 10 issues including transferring control of liquefied petroleum gas to the Sarawak government, granting the power to issue permits and deep-sea fishing licences to the Sarawak government, as well as recognising the Sarawak Public Works Department and Department of Irrigation and Drainage as technical departments under Financial Instruction 182.