Taste of ‘Semenanjung’ at the Penrissen Army Camp Ramadan Bazaar

KUCHING (March 14): Traders at the Penrissen Army Camp Ramadan Bazaar here, who are mostly from Peninsular Malaysia, are happy and pleased with the good response that they have received from all Sarawakians.

Nor Azliana Abu Bakar from Sungai Petani, Kedah has taken part in the Ramadan bazaar for many years, offering a number of speciality dishes from various states in the Peninsular Malaysia such as the Kedah’s Mihun Sup Utara, Kelantan’s Laksam and Penang’s Laksa.

“Visitors who come here will not want to miss the variety of ‘Semenanjung’ dishes sold here,” said the 37-year-old lady when met by The Borneo Post at the Ramadan bazaar today.

Visitors at the bazaar were visibly attracted by the ‘Roti John’ and ‘Nasi Bajet’ stall set-up, depicting the Sarawak state crest and the colour combination of the Kedah state crest.

The stall owner, Mohamad Fairun Che Mat, 42, from Yan, Kedah is married to a Sarawakian.

“The Ramadan bazaar is a good avenue for those from Peninsular Malaysia to share their dishes with the Sarawak people and it is good to see the locals come here to enjoy our food,” he said.

Another trader, Yulianti Rasmi, meanwhile, offered food and drinks of various flavours including the ‘Teh Ais Ganja’ and ‘Jagung Kelebang’ drinks which are a hit among the visitors.

Teh Ais Ganja is a special blend of delicious iced milk tea, which can be “addictive” to some, hence the name.

Yulianti, 40, is from Sandakan, Sabah and is married to an army personnel from Perak.

“Initially I thought of selling my Sabah’s native food but then I decided to sell the signature dishes from Perak, where my husband comes from, due to a better demand for the ‘Semenanjung’ dishes,” she said.

For many years during the month of Ramadan, the Mile 8 Penrissen Army Camp has become a gastronomic hotspot for those who would like to have a taste of the delectable dishes from Peninsular Malaysia.