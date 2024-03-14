Tebedu rep: Boarding school’s dirty, torn mattresses, pillows in viral photos set to be thrown away

KUCHING (March 14): The viral photos showing the poor condition of mattresses and pillows at a hostel of a school in Serian are of those set to be disposed of.

Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada said those photos were taken when the school was waiting for approval to throw them away, and not to be used by boarders.

“Overall, mattresses, pillows and hostel are in good condition and ready to be used by incoming boarders,” he said when contacted today.

Dr Sinang was reacting to a report by Mstar on March 13, which quoted a parent as saying he was shocked to see the poor condition of mattresses and pillows when accompanying his two sons to the boarding house.

One of the boys will attend Form Three, the other Form One.

He alleged not only the bed sheets were torn, dirty and smelly but also the mattresses and pillows.

Dr Sinang, however, said these claims that had gone viral were not accurate and did not depict the true image of the school.

“The matter has been settled today,” he said.

An officer from the district education office who was at the school from 6.40am for the divisional-level First Day at School Programme said he was the one who reported the matter to Dr Sinang.

The programme was also attended by community leaders, representatives from the Police Department and Parent-Teacher Association members, Dr Sinang said.