TYT Wan Junaidi, wife break fast with over 300 guests at Astana

KUCHING (March 14): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi attended a breaking of fast with over 300 guests at Astana Negeri Sarawak in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

This marked the first time the Governor attended such a ceremony since he was appointed as Yang di-Pertua Negeri, said a press release today.

The guests comprised officials and staff of the Department of Religion Islam Sarawak (Jais), Sarawak Syariah Justice Department, Mufti Department of Sarawak, and Malaysian Scout Association Sarawak Branch.

Wan Junaidi and Fauziah also joined the guests in performing the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers led by Sarawak Grand Imam Datuk Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

Among those present were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.