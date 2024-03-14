Uggah: Second Trunk Road project to bring positive impact in S’wak’s devt process

KUCHING (March 14): The Second Trunk Road (STR) project will bring positive impact in Sarawak’s development process, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

When completed, he said travel time between Kuching and Sibu will be shortened to around three hours.

“At the same time, it will open up another vast interior hinterland to income-generating economic activities,” he said when met in Sebuyau after a site visit to three road project packages of the STR here today.

The packages are the road from Batang Samarahan to Batang Sadong, the Batang Samarahan Bridge project, and the road from Batang Sadong to Sebuyau/Batang Lupar Bridge.

Uggah, who is Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, said the Batang Samarahan to Batang Sadong Road road would be a 3.7-kilometer four-lane double carriageway.

He said the road and bridge projects, which cost RM530 million, is expected to be completed by February 2027.

On the Batang Sadong to Sebuyau/Batang Lupar Bridge package, he said the RM525 million 28-km two-lane single carriageway project will have an 800-meter viaduct crossing the Sedilu National Park and expected to be ready by April 2028.

He also said that there were some issues identified from the projects, but were not major.

“They are being resolved to allow the construction works to proceed smoothly and for all these projects to be completed as scheduled,” he assured.

Uggah said the purpose of his visit today was to check whether the contractors are complying with the state Public Works Department’s (JKR) ‘One Month Pledge/Undertaking’, where successful contractors are required to be on site and have carried out some construction activities within one month after they were awarded the contracts.

“If they failed to do so, JKR reserves the right to terminate them.

“However, for these three projects, we find that they are serious contractors who are present at their respective sites, though one of them is still facing land issues,” he said.

He stressed that the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) and JKR are taking a very strict approach to ensure that infrastructure projects are completed and delivered as scheduled.

“When projects are announced, the people will expect to see that they are being implemented as per the schedule. Likewise, our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will also expect the same.

“Hence, it is our responsibility in MIPD and JKR to make sure that everything is running smoothly.

“We will go on the ground to monitor the progress and to help resolve should there be issues that have cropped up,” he said.

He added that MPID will also engage other state departments and agencies to join them on the ground.

Also present were MIPD permanent secretary Datu Chiew Chee Yau and JKR Sarawak officers.