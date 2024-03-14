YMP Rangers wins Putra Futsal Fest 2024 competition

BINTULU (March 14): YMP Rangers won the Putra Futsal Fest 2024 competition held at the Kenyalang Futsal Excellence Centre here over the weekend.

Finishing second was Langmoi, while Hambur FT and SSC Jepak were jointly in third place. Each of the winning teams was awarded lucrative prizes in the form of cash and medals.

A total of 20 futsal teams took part in the competition, which was organised by students of QKSCourse 2104 Second Semester Diploma Intake 2023/2024, Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB).

Programme adviser Dominic Derus said the futsal competition was held to give students experience in managing the programme and completing the compulsory assignments.

“In addition, this programme can also strengthen the sportsmanship of the students and participants, especially the Bintulu community, to continue playing sports as it provides various benefits.”

He also said futsal competition is one of the activities for today’s society to escape the grasp of information and communications technology, especially teenagers who often spend time playing video games on smartphones.

Dominic said the strong cooperation between the organising committee and the participants has made this programme a great success.

“I would like to thank all the course participants for their energy and help in making this programme a success. Not forgetting the management of the Kenyalang Futsal Excellence Centre who provided the equipment and allowed the organisers to use one of the futsal courts, the B court,” he said.

He said the participating teams included participants of all ages and that was the main aim of the programme.

“Pure values such as mutual respect, honesty and sportsmanship were applied throughout the competition,” he said.

Dominic hoped that more futsal teams will take part in the programme in the future to provide competition for the participating teams.