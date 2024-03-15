Awg Tengah: Sumitomo keen to further develop business in S’wak, eyes bamboo plantation project

KUCHING (March 15): Sumitomo Corporation Asia & Oceania Group is interested to further its business involvement in Sarawak, particularly in bamboo plantation, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier and International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister said chief executive officer Keigo Shiomi conveyed the company’s interest during a meeting in Singapore today.

Sumitomo is currently developing a hydrogen production project in Bintulu.

“Sumitomo Corporation is also interested to have more involvement in green projects in Sarawak such as biomass bamboo, renewable energy, Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), green metals, chemical and derivatives,” said a statement from the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment.

Awang Tengah said the state government welcomed Sumitomo to explore and invest in the bamboo plantation project as well as new economic sectors, including the green and digital economy.

Among those present were Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) general manager Zainal Abidin Abdullah, STIDC advisor Datu Hashim Bojet, InvestSarawak chief executive officer Timothy Ong, and Pusaka Capital Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Mohamad Nor Topek Julaihi.

Sumitomo Corporation Asia & Oceania Group is a leading integrated trading and investment solutions provider.

It is an integral member of the Sumitomo Corporation Group, a key player in the global exchange of goods, services, and technology.

Headquartered in Singapore, it operates 25 offices in 23 cities across 14 countries in Asia and Oceania.