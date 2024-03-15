Body of last Kapit boat tragedy victim found

KAPIT (March 15): The body of the last victim of the capsized boat near SK Lepong Baleh in Sungai Baleh, policeman Cpl Iskandar Ibrahim, has been found.

According to the Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the body was found by the public near Sungai Seputin around 11.30am this morning.

The body was then sent to the Kapit Hospital for further action.

Iskandar, 28, was with colleague Sgt Jonathan Lambet on the fateful boat to transport explosives to a road construction site in Nanga Tulie for rock blasting.

He tragically lost his life after the boat which carried him and four others capsized after it was caught in a whirlpool while transporting explosives near SK Lepong Baleh, Sungai Baleh in Kapit on March 7.

The tragedy claimed three other lives namely his colleague Jonathan, boat operator Jack Balan, 45, and Amerson John Nain, 47.

The sole survivor of the incident was Moses Ngui, who was saved by a passing longboat.