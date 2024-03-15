Bushfires strike area near temple in Trusan

LIMBANG (March 15): Firefighters were called to put out bushfires that struck an area near a temple in Trusan on Thursday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Lawas chief Azman Ibrahim said a team was rushed to the location upon receiving an emergency call at 3.05pm.

“Upon their arrival, the firefighters saw that the bushfires were burning about half an acre of land behind a Chinese temple in Trusan.

“It took them around 10 minutes to extinguish the flames. The firefighters, upon completing the mission, returned to station at 3.50 pm,” he said in a statement.

Azman said four cases of fires were received by Bomba Lawas over the past several days of the Ramadan month: two bushfires and two cases involving structural fires.

“My advice is for everyone to refrain from conducting open-burning during this current hot weather,” he said.