Chairman: No issue of overdue debts from MPP ratepayers

KUCHING (March 15): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) does not grapple with the issue of overdue debts from ratepayers, said its chairman, Tan Kai.

In fact, Tan said, MPP stands out as one of the local authorities with the highest rate of assessment rate collection.

“MPP does not have this problem. We have several efforts for rate collection.

“One of the efforts is land ownership transfer in the Land and Survey Department,” he told a press conference at his office here today.

He explained the measures undertaken by MPP to ensure timely payment, highlighting the link between assessment rates and land ownership transfer at the Land and Survey Department.

“If one didn’t pay the assessment, the land ownership transfer cannot be done.

“In future, after you’re getting old and you want to transfer your name to your son, it cannot be transferred as it is linked together and you have to settle everything then only can transfer the name.

“Land and Survey will direct you to our office to settle all the outstanding assessment rates plus maybe late payment charges. After you settle all, then we will issue the withdrawal of land caveat,” he said.

Tan was responding to a statement by Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya, who disclosed that a local council had accumulated an uncollected amount of RM38 million in overdue debts from ratepayers.