Continuous hot, dry weather sees 75ha of land in Kuala Baram burnt

By Mohd Aliff Idzwan Abdullah on Sarawak
Firefighters work to contain the fire in Kuala Baram. – Bomba photo

MIRI (March 15): A bush fire in Kuala Baram yesterday saw 75ha of land affected following continuous dry and hot weather.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 fire investigation division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said a report on the incident was received around 12.50pm.

A team from the Lutong fire station was sent to the location about 13km away.

“We estimated the affected area to be about 75ha based on Google maps,” he said when contacted by Utusan Borneo today.

The fire was brought under control with one hose using water sourced from the fire engine, two fire extinguishers, and one agricultural sprayer.

Firefighters took more than six hours to battle the blaze.

“We were assisted by a fire team from Miri Port Authority and a response team from a private company.

“After the fire was put under control and the investigation showed that no other places were affected, the operation ended around 7.40pm,” he said.

Bomba photo shows the thick smoke in Kuala Baram during the bushfire that affected 75ha of land.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said another report received yesterday involved a bushfire at Kampung Tudan Phase 5 at 8.25pm.

Five firefighters from Lutong fire station went to the location and found the affected area was 0.3ha.

“Our personnel also found that even though the fire was burning through the area, there was a river nearby which served as a fire breaker and enabled the personnel to contain the fire quickly,” he said adding that the operation ended around 9.20pm.

