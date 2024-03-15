DCCI sec-gen: Late Thomas helped build my confidence as a lawyer

KUCHING (March 15): The late Datu Thomas Akin Jelimin had contributed greatly in building Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) secretary-general Libat Langub’s confidence as a lawyer.

Libat recalled that he first knew him as a senior assistant registrar for the Kuching High Court in the mid-1980s.

“I appeared before him as a young counsel on many occasions before being promoted, and he had been very cordial and I enjoyed my every appearance before him.

“In the process he contributed in building my confidence as a lawyer. Thank you, Thomas,” he said in a tribute.

Libat said he had also occasionally met Thomas while he was a deputy public prosecutor, senior counsel at the Attorney-General Chambers, and when he was the Native Court of Appeal president on a professional basis.

He also recalled Thomas’ active involvement in the Advocates Association Sarawak football team, where Libat was put in charge.

He said among those who played in the team include Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and state legal counsel Datuk Seri JC Fong, of which the latter was also the part-time manager of the team.

“Win or lose, we had so much fun! We played the Sabah Bar, the KL bar and Singapore bar.

“I remember Thomas played with us in Singapore against the Singapore bar, who seemed better than us. Did we win? I forgot.

“But I remember Thomas and all of us had so much fun, absolute fun playing the game! Looking back, these are some simple but happy moments that I will cherish of him. So long and goodbye, Thomas. We shall miss you,” he said.

Thomas, who was the president of the Sarawak Native Court of Appeal president, passed away Tuesday afternoon at the age of 74.

He left behind wife Datin Nancy Anyau, two daughters and a son.

He was laid to rest at In Paradisum Catholic Cemetery at Mile 13 here this afternoon.