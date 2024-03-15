Four JKKKs in Batu Kawa assure residents of availability of red LPG cylinders

KUCHING (March 15): The public need not worry as there is no deadline or time limit for the public to exchange their empty yellow liquefied petroleum gas (MyGaz) cylinders to either the red or green ones by PetrosNiaga.

The village security and development committees (JKKK) of Desa Wira / Stapok / Jalan Batu 4 ½ / Jalan Batu Kawa and Pekan Lama Batu Kawa said this in a joint statement.

“Those who are unable to replace their gas cylinders in time need not worry as the government has indicated that there is no deadline or time limit for this gas cylinders replacement,” said the statement.

“To facilitate the replacement of the original yellow cylinders, seven cylinders exchange programmes have been held at various locations in Batu Kawa,” said.

“The yellow cylinders belong to MyGaz (owned by Thais and West Malaysians), whereas the red and green ones are by Petroniaga – the retail arm of Sarawak Petroleum Berhad (Petros).

The two JKKKs, it added, had also collaborated with other JKKKs like RPR Batu Kawa to assist Petros and its agent Petros LPG BCS, in particular.

“The programme, thus far, has received good response, and unexpectedly, many of those who attended are not residents of Batu Kawa.

“We were able to have more than 900 MyGaz yellow cylinders exchanged with Petros’ red cylinders over the exchange campaign period.

“Petros distribution agent, Petros LPG BCS, has also been tasked to cover the areas of 3rd Mile, 4th Mile, King Centre, Hui Sing, Batu Kawa, Batu Lintang, and Kenyalang,” it said.

The public are advised to contact Jimmy Sim (010-9793979) or its customer service hotline on 019-9008388, whereas residents from other areas are to contact Petros on 1300-88-2122 for assistance or queries.

“If delivery service is needed, please kindly follow the steps to fill out the order details such as delivery date, quantity, customer address, and contact number, whereby customers will be notified prior delivery.

“After completing the order details, please kindly send your location via WhatsApp to Petros LPG BCS, and they will arrange for delivery,” said the JKKKs, while extending its gratitude to Petros, Petros LPG BCS and JKKK Batu Kawa for their support towards the programme.