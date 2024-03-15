Gerawat: Thomas Akin was great figure in legal field, contributed much to Sarawak

KUCHING (March 15): Sarawak has lost a great figure in the legal field with the passing of Native Court of Appeal president Datu Thomas Akin Jelimin, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said Thomas contributed greatly to the state while serving with the State Attorney General’s Department.

“I knew him personally from the early days when he first started with the State Attorney General; I know he was a very dedicated person and very professional in his work.

“He contributed so much when he worked at the department for many years, and he’s done a lot of work in support of the state,” he told reporters after Thomas’ funeral mass at St Joseph’s Cathedral here today.

Gerawat said Thomas was then taken on as Court of Appeal chief judge in the Native Court, which was the highest judicial appointment in the court.

He said this showed the continuing confidence and trust that the government and community had in Thomas.

“As you can see, he dedicated himself to the government until his passing while still in service.

“For me, personally, this is a very sad day, because I’ve known him personally and I’ve known him for many, many years – and I have a very high regard for his professional integrity and his commitment to deliver the best.

“I wish the family well. This is not just a loss to the family, but also a loss to the state as well as the government,” he added.

Thomas passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74.

He was laid to rest at the Paradisum Catholic Cemetery, Mile 13.