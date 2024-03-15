Grandma in Song fined for physically abusing granddaughter

SIBU (March 15): A 54-year-old woman was fined a total of RM10,000 in default six months imprisonment term by the Sessions Court in Kapit today after she pleaded guilty to abusing her 14-year-old granddaughter.

The accused faced two counts of charges under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Amendment 2016) (Act 611) for causing injuries to her granddaughter on Jan 27 this year around 8.30pm at a longhouse in Song, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum 20 years imprisonment term or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the granddaughter sustained injuries on her left forehead and right side of the neck.

According to the investigation result, the incident first occurred around 8.30pm in the kitchen where the woman slapped her granddaughter on the right cheek, punched her on the right side of the chest and her hair pulled.

The second incident happened five minutes later in the living room whereby the granddaughter was again slapped on her right cheek, and scratched on the right side of the neck and left side of the forehead.

The granddaughter was also strangled until she passed out. There were a few longhouse folks who witnessed the incident.

The abuse happened after the woman got angry because the granddaughter, who frequently went to other people’s houses, refused to listen to her advice.

At the same time, the granddaughter also asked for RM50 school aid, which caused the accused to become angrier.

Sessions Court judge Marutin Pagan fined the accused RM5,000 in default three months imprisonment term for each of the charges.

The accused also must enter a bond of good behaviour of three years in the sum of RM5,000 undeposited with one surety.

She is also ordered to undergo community service of 100 hours.

The accused was unrepresented and Deputy Public Prosecutor David Bakit Nuing prosecuted the case.