Group urges govt to modernise online consumer rights laws

KUCHING (March 15): The National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sarawak has urged the government to modernise laws pertaining to online consumer rights.

MTPN Sarawak chairman Wynson Ong said this is amidst growing concerns over cyber threats and online fraud, underscoring the need for robust legislation and effective enforcement mechanisms to protect consumers.

“There is a need to address the evolving challenges faced by consumers in the digital sphere and there is also a need for urgency in updating laws to address pressing issues such as online fraud, protection of personal data, and ensuring equitable access to digital services.

“While government and corporate actions are crucial, individual participation is equally essential in safeguarding consumer rights in the digital era too,” he said in a statement.

Speaking on World Consumer Rights Day, Ong highlighted MTPN’s role as a champion for consumer rights, advocating for increased awareness and protection through various initiatives, including awareness campaigns, consumerism talks, and collaboration with stakeholders.

He encouraged consumers to actively engage with MTPN through multiple communication channels to address grievances and seek redress.

Furthermore, Ong underscored the importance of consumer education and empowerment, outlining eight fundamental consumer rights which includes access to basic needs, information, choice, and compensation.

“Among the eight consumer rights of every consumer are the right to basic needs, the right to access security goods and services, the right to access the right information, the right to make the right choice, the right to voice an opinion, the right to be compensated, the right to live in the environment which is clean and healthy and the right to get consumer education,” he said.

Hence against the backdrop of technological advancements and globalisation, he also emphasised the indispensable nature of consumer rights in ensuring fairness and accountability in the marketplace.

“Today, in the midst of technological progress and globalisation, consumer rights are an aspect that cannot be ignored in daily life.

“This right is an important foundation that protects us from abuse and injustice in the market. Therefore, it is our responsibility to understand, respect, and fight for those rights,” he said.

Meanwhile to facilitate consumer complaints and inquiries, Ong provided a dedicated hotline at 017-710 9299, emphasising the organisation’s commitment to assisting consumers in navigating the complexities of the digital landscape without incurring additional costs.