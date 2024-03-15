Home Ministry studying long-term solutions for traffic congestion at Sg Tujoh ICQS

MIRI (March 15): The Home Ministry is conducting a study to change the fishbone structure at Sungai Tujoh Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex to toll concept as a long-term solution to the traffic congestion at the border checkpoint.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the other proposed solution to the long-standing issue is to create additional counters and routes at the old site of the ICQS.

“In addition, Sarawak Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) on March 7 has agreed to the proposal to create a new route and additional counters, namely five immigration counters on the arrival route, three customs counters on the arrival route, four customs booths with a toll concept on the arrival route and four customs booths with a toll concept on the departure route using the state government’s allocation of RM4 million,” he said to a question raised by Miri MP Chiew Choon Man at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

To further improve the inspection system using the latest technology, Shamsul said the ministry had identified and implemented several initiatives, among others to increase the capacity of advance document reader (ADR) at all counters at ICQS Sungai Tujoh.

This, he added, will speed up the scanning of visitors’ data using passports in less than 20 seconds.

“In addition, expanding and enforcing the use of E-gate at pedestrian counters to speed up the process of scanning visitors’ passports for check-in and check-out in less than one minute,” he said.

Chiew was asking the deputy minister on the detailed plan or roadmap pertaining to ICQS Sungai Tujoh, either to repair or upgrade the existing ‘fishbone’ structure to toll concept.

With regards to Chiew’s suggestion to increase staffing or fill the vacancies at the ICQS Sungai Tujoh, Shamsul said that a total of 15 immigration personnel are placed at the ICQS Sungai Tujoh from Feb 10 until May 17 this year to smoothen the movement of both locals and foreigners at the border.