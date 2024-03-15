Hygiene inspection, monitoring of Kuching’s Meditel Ramadan bazaar to continue

KUCHING (March 15): There will be ongoing inspections and monitoring, especially on the hygienic aspects, of Meditel Ramadan Bazaar located at Ceria Street of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here throughout the month of Ramadan.

SGH deputy director Wan Samsulri Wan Hasbi said this initiative aims to ensure compliance with health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health among the traders.

“To further ensure the safety of visitors during the ongoing Covid-19 situation, we also encourage wearing face masks. Any updates will be communicated accordingly to them (traders),” he told reporters when met during the bazaar’s launch yesterday.

The Meditel Ramadan Bazaar is being held for the third time since its inception in 2022.

The event, which is a collaborative effort between SGH, Persatuan Kebajikan Islam Jabatan Kesihatan Negeri Sarawak (Perkip) and Serapi Meditel, boasts 37 stalls this year.

Adding on, Wan Samsulri said the turnout so far this year has been lively.

“We hope that everyone here, including our staff, can enjoy the comfort of our Ramadan bazaar. We extend a warm welcome to outsiders to join us, since our space can hold up to 200 visitors at a time.

“In addition to serving patients, our aspiration is for this Ramadan bazaar to foster a sense of camaraderie among all visitors,” he added.

The launching ceremony also witnessed the distribution of ‘bubur lambuk’ (savoury porridge) by Meditel.