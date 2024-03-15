KK parking payment to go digital this year

KOTA KINABALU (March 15): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will implement a digital payment system for parking spaces under its jurisdiction this year.

Mayor Dato’ Sri Dr Sabin Samitah said the move to replace the present coupon system will be carried out once DBKK’s contract with the current parking operator company expires in October.

He said they are currently scrutinising all suggestions and proposals from companies that have expressed interest in undertaking this initiative, and it is at the final stages of selecting a company.

He said more than 10 companies have applied to handle this digital parking payment system, and he hoped that in the nearest future, they can decide on one that provides the best cost-benefit analysis.

“We will implement this digital parking payment system by this year after the contract with the current parking operator ends in October, but I cannot give an exact date for it at the moment.

“If there is a situation that can allow us to execute this plan earlier without any legal hiccups, then we will,” he told reporters after presenting the Occupational Certificate (OC) to residents of 1Jesselton Condominium at the DBKK headquarters here on Friday.

Sabin had informed of this initiative in January this year shortly after he was appointed as Mayor, pointing out the need for an upgrade to the present coupon system to modernise the parking system in Kota Kinabalu.