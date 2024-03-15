Kong Chong Ming appointed new kapitan for Song

KAPIT (March 15): Kong Chong Ming, 58, has been appointed the new Kapitan for Song District.

He recently received his letter of appointment, which is effective from Dec 1, 2023 to Dec 31, 2026.

He takes over from John Kho Chong Beng, who has been promoted to penghulu.

Kong has taken active part in voluntary services in Song.

He is Song Voluntary Fire Fighting Squad chairman, Song Kwang Tung Association pro tem chairman, as well as on the SJK Hin Hua board, Semarak Kindergarten board, Hock Ann Hoe Benevolent Society committee, and Kong Ling Ten Association.

Other changes with Chinese community leaders in Kapit Division include the appointment of Toh Tze Hua from Song District as temenggong after the post was vacated by Tan Kian Hoo.

Taking over from Toh as pemanca was Lim Eng Hock, who previously served as penghulu.