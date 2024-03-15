Kuching South mayor urges ratepayers to settle their dues promptly

KUCHING (March 15): Ratepayers should fulfill their obligation by settling their rates on time to avail themselves of the facilities provided, said Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He emphasised that Sarawak’s local council rates are deemed very reasonable compared to those in other countries.

“So I think in that sense, the rate payers should look into that point, and to update their payment.

“Because whenever you’re not paying, there is a penalty, meaning that there’s a surcharge on that.

“And when you continue to do that, then your property will be ‘caveat’,” he said, adding that going through the trouble is not worthwhile,” he said.

Wee explained that when a property gets a caveat, the owner would not be able to rent out or sell them.

“To avoid these issues, I believe it’s only fair for the ratepayers themselves to take responsibility for updating all their rates,” he said.