Miri Hospital seeks patient’s next of kin

MIRI (March 15): Miri Hospital is seeking public help to locate relatives or family members of a 72-year-old male patient identified as Maratin Austine.

According to his identity card, his address is Lot 6197, Desa Murni Permyjayai but the patient told hospital staff that he last resided at Kampung Pujut Padang Kerbau in Miri.

According to a notice on Miri Hospital Facebook today, the patient had been receiving treatment in the hospital since October 2023 but had to be transferred to Marudi Hospital as none of his next of kin visited him during the duration of his treatment in Miri Hospital.

Maratin had related that he had children in Kanowit district but could not reach them on their last known contact phone numbers.

Meanwhile, Miri Hospital appeals to any of his relatives or family members to contact the Medical Social Work Department at 085-460633 during office hours (Mondays to Fridays) or visit him at Marudi Hospital male ward as soon as possible.