Mourners bid farewell to Native Court of Appeal president Thomas Akin

KUCHING (March 15): Mourners bid a final farewell to Sarawak Native Court of Appeal president Datu Thomas Akin Jelimin at St Joseph’s Cathedral here today.

In her eulogy, Thomas’ eldest daughter Winnie Endun recalled he used to share how hard it was for him to get an education in a rural area.

“He used to tell me how lucky I was to be studying at a city school instead of a rural boarding school.

“Already up at 3am, he had to go through the jungle and muddy floor of the rainforest. Upon arrival, he would change to his school attire and studied with the ‘orang putih’ (Caucasian) teachers,” she said.

Winnie shared that her father’s favourite subject at school and university was history and commended him for his dedication towards his work.

Rev Fr Galvin Richard Ngumbang led the funeral mass.

Among the dignitaries present to pay their last respects were Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala and Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.

The cortege later travelled to Thomas’s final resting place at the Paradisum Catholic Cemetery at Mile 13.

Thomas passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74.

He is survived by his widow Datin Nancy Anyau, daughters Winnie and Laura Sarina, son Wilson Entalai and daughter-in-law Amelia Ng Phei Fang .