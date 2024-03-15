MPP to seek approval from premier for proposed new HQ building plan

KUCHING (March 15): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) will present the building plan for the council’s proposed new headquarters to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in the coming weeks.

Its chairman Tan Kai said a courtesy call has been planned to Abang Johari, and hopes that the proposed headquarters to be built in Semenggoh at Mile 12 of the Kuching-Serian road would be approved by the premier.

“Although the development of the new headquarters has received approval under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the project is still in its infancy. Notably, even the appointment of a consultant for the project has yet to be finalised.

“Despite these early-stage hurdles, MPP is eager to engage with the Premier and seek his approval for the building plan,” he told a press conference at his office here today.

MPP’s proposed headquarters is slated to be constructed on a 20-acre site, with an allocation of RM60 million approved by the state government.

The location holds strategic importance, particularly in relation to its proximity to key tourist attractions such as the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, Borneo Highlands, Rafflesia Park, Biodiversity Park, and Anah Rais longhouse.

It is aimed at improving municipal services and expected to meet the needs of the tourism sector.

The proposed office complex is envisioned to be equipped with a host of facilities catering to various needs, including a library, auditorium, and sports facilities, among others.