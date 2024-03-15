M’sia’s tallest cable-stayed bridge over Btg Lupar expects competition in July 2025

SRI AMAN (March 15): The iconic Batang Lupar Bridge 2 is set to be a tourist attraction apart from the tidal bore phenomenon here when it is expected to be completed in July 2025, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the RM223.6-million bridge will be the nation’s tallest cable-stayed bridge at 145.5 meters high.

During a site visit today, he said he was happy with the construction progress of the bridge which was 14 days ahead of schedule.

“It is 42.65 per cent ahead of its schedule of 42.53 per cent. But I hope it can be completed before June 2025. Then it will be a great Gawai gift to the people.

“So I hope the JKR (Sarawak Public Works Department) can facilitate this together with the contractor,” he said.

Uggah pointed out that there will be a car park and a mini rest and recreation area for visitors on the bridge, following requests from local elected representatives in the division.

After the site visit, Uggah performed an earth breaking ceremony for a new road from the Kejatu junction to the Batang Lupar Bridge 2.

He said the RM154.8 million road would bypass the town area to the bridge, and is expected to be ready by August 2026.

“But I want the JKR and the contractor to look at an early date to coincide with the completion of the Batang Lupar Bridge 2. We would want a situation where the bridge is ready, and so is this road,” he said.

On another development, Uggah told reporters that the completion of the new Sri Aman-Betong Highway, part of the Second Trunk Road starting from the bridge, would open up vast areas in between the two divisions for agriculture and other economic activities.

The 27.82-kilometre long highway would facilitate and encourage greater traffic volume between the two towns and to other parts of the state, he said.

He also pointed out that it would shorten travelling time between Sri Aman and Betong to about 20 minutes compared to the current one hour on the Pan Borneo Highway with a distance of 75 kilometres.

Uggah, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said the JKR would monitor the construction of both the bridge and the road very closely to ensure their completion as scheduled or even earlier.

“We will also monitor the construction of many other road projects that have been approved by the Sri Aman Development Agency or SADA.”

Also present were the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development Permanent Secretary Datu Chiew Chee Yau, JKR director Datu Ir Richard Tajam, Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Bukit Begunan assemblyman Datuk Mong Dagang and Lingga assemblywoman Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor.

Sri Aman MP Dato Sri Sophia Doris Brodie and SADA chairperson Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim were also present.